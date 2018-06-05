Technology company Apple Inc on Monday announced software upgrades for iPhones that will help them run faster and will have new features such as limiting the time users spend on the screen.

The latest upgrade, iOS 12, can carry out tasks including opening applications up to two times as fast as iOS 11, said software chief Craig Federighi at the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose.

The new system will work on products such as iPhone 5S that date back to 2013, Reuters reported.

“Camera launches up to 70% faster, the keyboard appears up to 50% faster and typing is more responsive,” the company said.

The upgrade will also improve the use of voice controls, add a group video chat feature in FaceTime, and give parents control over how much their children use their iPhones. Adults can impose their own limits too.

Apple has rolled out a preview of the upgrade to developers and will make it available for users as a software update “this fall”, the company said.