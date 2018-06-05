Three unidentified men shot dead a Trinamool Congress worker on Monday night in Howrah district of West Bengal, ANI reported. The party has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for the incident.

Police have detained three men for questioning, PTI reported.

The worker was identified as Mohsin Khan, whose wife had won the local panchayat elections on a Trinamool Congress ticket in May, according to ABP Ananda. The incident took place around 10 pm in Bagnan town of Howrah. After the incident, local TMC workers vandalised shops and blocked National Highway-6.

The incident comes in the backdrop of the killing of two people, who the Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed to be its workers, in West Bengal. The BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress for the deaths.