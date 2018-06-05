On World Environment Day on Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu government announced that it would ban the use of plastic, with some exceptions, in the state from 2019. Plastic will only be allowed for milk, oil pouches and other items of basic needs.

Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami announced the ban under Rule 110 of the state Assembly. Rule 110 allows the chief minister to make announcements without a debate in the House.

The government had banned the manufacture and use of plastic bags below 51 microns in 2017.