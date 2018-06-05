Goa Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar suffered a stroke in Mumbai on Tuesday, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said. Madkaikar has been admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in the city and underwent surgery.

“He had a brain stroke and was successfully operated,” Rane said, according to NDTV. He was speaking on the sidelines of a press conference organised to celebrate four years of the Modi government at the Centre in New Delhi.

Rane said that Madkaikar is recovering well after the surgery. The health minister added that he would rush back to Mumbai to meet Madkaikar, reported The Indian Express.