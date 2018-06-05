The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government not to implement its decision barring several private unaided schools in the national capital from increasing fees, reported PTI.

Justice Sunil Gaur said the interim increase in fees permitted last year by the Delhi government to implement the 7th Central Pay Commission’s recommendations was “unreasonably withdrawn with retrospective effect” by an April 13 order of the Directorate of Education.

The High Court said that its interim order will be in place till the next hearing on July 31. The court gave its order after hearing a petition filed by an private unaided schools association, which alleged that the Delhi government was delaying the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission.

The unaided schools association in its petition had said that while government and aided schools can use state finances for payments towards increasing salary and allowances, private institutions are dependent on fees received from students to meet such liabilities.