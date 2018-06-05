The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the ban on the release of Pa Ranjith’s film Kaala in the state, The Indian Express reported. The film, starring Rajinikanth, is scheduled to release internationally on June 7.

On May 29, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce decided not to screen Kaala after several local organisations demanded a ban on the film, over Rajinikanth’s comments on the sharing of Cauvery water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The High Court on Tuesday asked the lawyers representing the filmmakers to provide details of the theatres willing to screen the movie in the state, so that necessary security arrangements can be made. The bench observed that the court cannot ask exhibitors to screen the film. But, if the theatres want to run the film, the state is bound to provide adequate security, it added.

An unidentified member of Goldie Films, the distributor of Kaala in Karnataka, told The News Minute that the film will be screened in all multiplexes.

On Monday, Rajinikanth, his son-in-law and producer K Dhanush, and daughter Aishwarya filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court against the ban.

On May 20, Rajinikanth had told reporters that it was Karnataka’s duty to obey the orders of the Supreme Court on sharing the river’s water. On May 3, the top court had directed Karnataka to release at least 2 tmcft of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. In response to his remarks, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had asked Rajinikanth to come and check the reservoir levels. “Water is not sufficient,” the chief minister had said.