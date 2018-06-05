Violence erupted at the Allahabad University in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, reportedly after the administration asked students to vacate hostels for the summer break.

Students pelted stones at vehicles and set several vehicles, including a bus, a motorcycle and a police jeep, on fire, the Hindustan Times reported. The students initially gathered at the university’s Union Hall to agitate against the order but the protest soon spilled onto the streets and turned violent.

Allahabad: Police says, "Allahabad University administration had issued notice to students to vacate a few rooms in a hostel, over this students held a protest and torched two police vehicles." pic.twitter.com/kehkhjAbeu — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 5, 2018

The police resorted to baton charge to disperse the protestors, The Times of India reported. The Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary squads and additional personnel from nearby police stations raided some hostels to detain the agitators but they had fled by then.

“The situation is now under control,” Superintendent of Police Brijesh Srivastava told the Hindustan Times.

Allahabad University Proctor Ram Sevak Dubey told hostel residents on Monday that the authorities, along with police and district administration officials, will begin an eviction drive from June 12. Students were told to vacate their rooms within a week, and those who had exams were told they would be provided a room in one of the three summer hostels.