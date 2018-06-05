The Bengaluru Police on Tuesday arrested an Ola cab driver for allegedly assaulting a passenger and forcing her to strip for photographs. The driver, identified as Arun V, also shared these photos on WhatsApp.

The complainant, a 26-year-old architect, was heading to the airport to catch a flight to Mumbai. She said in her police complaint that the driver took a different route just before the Kempegowda airport’s toll gate, claiming that it would take her to her destination faster. He then parked the vehicle at a deserted spot near the airport and sexually assaulted her, NDTV reported.

The woman said the driver also snatched away her phone and threatened to have her gangraped if she told her friends about the incident. He then forced her to strip and clicked photographs, which he uploaded on WhatsApp.

The complainant said she begged the accused to let her go, promising that she would not tell anyone about the incident. Later, she emailed a complaint to the police. “Based on a mail from the woman, we have registered a first information report,” Seemant Kumar Singh, a senior officer of the Bengaluru Police, said.

The police arrested the driver within three hours after the FIR was registered. “We have issued a notice to Ola Cabs asking why the police verification of this driver was not done,” Singh added.

In a statement, Ola Cabs said Arun V had been blacklisted, ANI reported. “We regret the unfortunate experience the customer had,” a spokesperson for the ride-sharing service said. “We have zero tolerance for such incidents and the driver has been blacklisted. Safety of customers is our top priority. We’re extending full support to the police in the inquiry.”