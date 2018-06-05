More than 20 people were killed in two different incidents in Mizoram’s Lunglei district on Monday night.

Ten people were killed and four were injured when heavy rains triggered a landslide around 6 pm in the district’s Lunglawn locality. A two-storey semi-concrete building, which housed two families, collapsed, said Lunglei Deputy Commissioner Ankita Chakravarty in a preliminary report released on Tuesday.

The deceased include five children, the report said, adding that the the District Disaster Response team had rescued four people.

In another incident, at least 11 people were killed and 19 were injured when the bus they were travelling in fell into a 500-metre-deep gorge. The driver reportedly lost control on a hilly bend near Pangzawl village, PTI reported.The bus was on its way from capital Aizawl to Siaha district in southern Mizoram. The toll could rise as three passengers are in critical condition, The Hindu quoted the police as saying.