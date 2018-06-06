Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved Limited on Tuesday said it was relocating its Rs 6,000-crore food park project out of Uttar Pradesh. The firm cited lack of cooperation on part of the state government.

“Today I was informed that the central government-sanctioned mega food park had been cancelled... in the holy land of Ram and Krishna, the scheme to bring prosperity to the lives of farmers is incomplete due to the apathy of the state government,” Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna said on Twitter. Balkrishna told PTI that Patanjali did not get the required clearances from the state government.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority had allotted 455 acres of land to Patanjali Ayurved in November 2016 – 430 acres for industrial use and 25 acres for institutional purpose. The company had planned to set up a university and research centre in the 25-acre plot. It was supposed to be the largest project by Patanjali after the one in Haridwar.

Company spokesperson SK Tijarawala said they decided to shift the project because the state government was “not in a mood to encourage” them. “The state government does not want farmers of this area to benefit from this project,” he said, according to the Hindustan Times.

Union Food Processing Secretary JP Meena, however, denied cancelling the project. “Patanjali was given four months’ time to meet the conditions required to get the final approval, Meena said. “There are four to five conditions, including land and bank loans, which any party that wants to set up mega food park has to fulfil. We have given one month extension to Patanjali... they have to meet the condition. In case, Patanjali does not meet the condition, we have no choice but to cancel. We have done it earlier.”

Uttar Pradesh Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner Anoop Chandra Pandey said the plot will be transferred to the company after getting the Cabinet’s approval in a weeks’ time.