The Pune Police on Wednesday arrested five people, including activist Rona Wilson and lawyer Surendra Gadling, suspected of being members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), The Indian Express reported. They were arrested over a month after raids at their homes and offices in connection with an event to commemorate the Battle of Bhima Koregaon on December 31.

A Delhi court sent Wilson to two-day transit remand and he will be produced before a Pune court on Friday, ANI reported.

Activists Sudhir Dhawale and Mahesh Raut and a professor, Shoma Sen, were also arrested. Wilson was arrested in Delhi, Gadling in Nagpur and Dhawale in Mumbai. The police claimed that those arrested were “top urban Maoist operatives”.

A day after the event, one person was killed in clashes that broke out in Bhima Koregaon after some people, reportedly waving saffron flags, pelted stones at cars going towards the village near Pune. There have been allegations that the event had led to the violence.

A case was filed in Pune in January for the role of the event in inciting people for violence. “We are also investigating possible Maoist connection with Bhima Koregaon riots,” Pune’s joint commissioner of police Ravindra Kadam told the Hindustan Times.

The case filed in January was one of incitement to violence, but sections under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act were added to it in March.

In April, the Pune Police had raided the houses and offices of Wilson, Dhawale and Gadling, among others. Offices of Kabir Kala Manch and the Republican Panthers were also raided in various cities.

Gadling has earlier provided legal help to people suspected of Naxalite activities, including Delhi University Professor GN Saibaba. Wilson works with Committee for Release of Political Prisoners.

After the raids, the activists had claimed that the police were attempting to divert attention from those guilty of the violence, which was largely aimed at Dalits. Two people accused of the violence on January 1 – Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide – are right-wing activists.

On Wednesday, the Committee for the Protection of Democratic Rights accused the Maharashtra government of “protecting the actual perpetrators of the violence” and of “trying to create a false narrative” that the violence was done by the organisers of the event. Demanding the immediate release of those arrested, the organisation condemned “this open show of state terror and complete bypassing of the rule of law by the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] government”.