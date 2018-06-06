Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met the families of those farmers who were killed in police firing in June 2017 in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur during farmer agitation. Gandhi is scheduled to address the Kisan Samriddhi Sankalp rally in the district to mark the first anniversary of the agitation.

The Congress president also paid respects to the six farmers. Gandhi’s rally comes at a time when farmers in Madhya Pradesh and in other states are on a 10-day strike, demanding debt waiver, implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report and a minimum income guarantee scheme.

Congress President @RahulGandhi meets the families of the farmers martyred in the police firing in #Mandsaur last year. #JusticeForFarmers pic.twitter.com/EqLhRimbQr — Congress (@INCIndia) June 6, 2018

Congress President @RahulGandhi pays his respects to the 6 farmers martyred in the police firing in #Mandsaur last year. #JusticeForFarmers pic.twitter.com/fB9zaAlYeh — Congress (@INCIndia) June 6, 2018

The Congress president is also expected to meet senior leaders of Madhya Pradesh Congress, including Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, NDTV reported. Madhya Pradesh will go to polls in December 2018.

Mandsaur emerged as the epicentre of protests in June 2017 when farmers held statewide agitation demanding better prices for their crops. The agitation was marred by violence and five farmers were killed during police firing.