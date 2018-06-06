The Shillong administration reduced the timings of the curfew imposed following the unrest in Punjabi Lane by two hours on Wednesday, The Indian Express reported. Punjabi Lane is a Sikh-dominated neighbourhood.

On May 31, clashes reportedly broke out between two groups following an argument between a woman and a bus conductor. The local Khasi community then started demanding that the government act against “illegal settlers”. Miscreants also tried to attack residents at Punjabi Lane.

No fresh clashes have been reported in the last 24 hours, officials said. The district administration said the evening curfew on Wednesday will be imposed two hours later – from 6 pm to 5 am on Thursday. The continuous curfew imposed since Friday in 14 troubled areas will be relaxed for five hours from 7 am to noon on Wednesday, a statement said. Internet services on cellphones are still restricted.

Relocation of settler population questioned

Meanwhile, a member of the National Commission for Minorities has questioned the proposal to relocate the settler community. “How can they be shifted as they have been residing there for a long time,” Manjit Singh Rai. The official said he would submit a report to the Centre based on his meeting with the chief minister, officials and residents of Punjabi lane.

United Sikhs, a United States-registered organisation, had demanded that the government find another solution to the unrest, the Hindustan Times reported. “Sikhs had never been asked to leave Islamic countries like Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq or Pakistan but are being asked to leave their homes in a Shillong neighbourhood that they have lived in for decades,” said Mohinderjit Singh, who led the delegation of United Sikhs.

On Tuesday, the Meghalaya government set up a high-level panel to study a demand to relocate the settler population in the troubled area. The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council said it will study the land documents of Punjabi Lane (Them Iew Mawlong) and send its suggestions to the high-level committee, The Shillong Times reported.

Impact on daily life

The unrest has impacted the state’s tourism industry, which is a major contributor to its revenue. “The recent happenings has hit the tourism industry,” President of North East India Tourism Confederation EB Blah told The Economic Times. The restrictions have also led to a rise in the price of vegetables, The Assam Tribune reported.

The Army conducted a flag march through troubled areas in the state’s capital. Nineteen paramilitary companies have been deployed to maintain law and order in the city, the Hindustan Times reported.

The Congress has criticised the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance for “messing up” the peace within 100 days of taking over the government.