Karnataka Congress corporator’s son allegedly stabs girlfriend’s friend in Davanagere: Reports
A case has been registered and the victim is undergoing treatment.
A Karnataka Congress corporator’s son allegedly stabbed his girlfriend’s friend in Davanagere district, ANI reported on Wednesday. The reason why Rakesh, the son of Congress corporator Lingaraju, attacked the man is yet to be ascertained.
The incident took place under KTJ Nagar Police Station area. The victim has been admitted to hospital. A case has been registered, according to ANI.
More details are awaited.
In February, Karnataka Congress legislator NA Haris’s son Mohammed Haris Nalapad and his supporters allegedly beat up a man at a restaurant and reportedly warned him against filing a complaint. Nalapad was expelled from the Congress party for six years after the incident.