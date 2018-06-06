A Karnataka Congress corporator’s son allegedly stabbed his girlfriend’s friend in Davanagere district, ANI reported on Wednesday. The reason why Rakesh, the son of Congress corporator Lingaraju, attacked the man is yet to be ascertained.

The incident took place under KTJ Nagar Police Station area. The victim has been admitted to hospital. A case has been registered, according to ANI.

More details are awaited.

#UPDATE Karnataka: Rakesh (man wearing cap), son of Congress corporator Lingaraju, stabbed his girlfriend's friend in #Davanagere's KTJ Nagar Police Station limits yesterday. Victim is admitted at a hospital for treatment & a case has been lodged by Police over the incident. pic.twitter.com/8B3kWCLGdz — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2018

In February, Karnataka Congress legislator NA Haris’s son Mohammed Haris Nalapad and his supporters allegedly beat up a man at a restaurant and reportedly warned him against filing a complaint. Nalapad was expelled from the Congress party for six years after the incident.