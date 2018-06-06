Singapore airspace will be restricted during the meeting between the United States and North Korea, Reuters reported. The news agency was quoting from a notice to air personnel posted by the International Civil Aviation Organization and the United States Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday.

Singapore is set to host the historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted that the meeting will be held at Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island.

The notice said airspace over Singapore will be temporarily restricted for parts of June 11, 12 and 13. All aircraft arriving into Singapore Changi Airport will be required to reduce speed and face some restrictions on runway use “for reasons of national security,” the notice said.

A notice on the International Civil Aviation Organization website warned aviators to keep clear of the Paya Lebar Air Base, a military facility in Singapore that has been used during the previous visits by United States presidents. The notice said aircraft that breach the restrictions “may be intercepted”, reported Reuters.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted that the meeting in Singapore will be “the start of something new”. He said the plans were “moving along very nicely”, according to BBC. “A lot of relationships being built, a lot of negotiations going on before the trip,” BBC quoted Trump as saying.

Trump had said that one of main agendas of the summit would be the formal ending of the Korean War. The 1950-53 conflict only ended with a truce and no final peace treaty was signed. He, however, said that the summit may not lead to a final deal on the North Korea’s denuclearisation.