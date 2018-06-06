The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday registered a case against prinicipal Om Prakash Shukla and four faculty members of the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla near Pune in connection with a case of alleged irregularities in the selection and appointment of academic staff at the institution, The Indian Express reported.

The cadets of the three services – the Army, the Navy and the Air Force – are trained at the academy in Khadakwasla before they attend their service academies.

The CBI also booked a professor from the political science department, two assistant professors in the chemistry and mathematics departments and a head of department. The five are accused of submitting fake documents to secure appointments and internal promotions.

“Based on information received, a preliminary inquiry was launched in August last year,” an unidentified police official told the newspaper. “There will be probe whether any other office bearers were also involved in the conspiracy.”

The agency is at present conducting searches at the offices and homes of the accused, NDTV reported.