Jharkhand: One CRPF commando dead in gunfight with Maoists in Saraikela
A state police personnel was also injured.
At least one personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force’s Cobra battalion was killed during an encounter with suspected Maoists in Jharkhand’s Saraikela on Thursday morning. A policeman was also injured during the encounter.
The gunfight began around 7 am when a joint team of the 209th battalion of the Cobra commandos and the Jharkhand Police were conducting a search operation, PTI reported.
Heavy firing is still on and the operation is under way, officials said.
More details are awaited.