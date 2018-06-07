At least one personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force’s Cobra battalion was killed during an encounter with suspected Maoists in Jharkhand’s Saraikela on Thursday morning. A policeman was also injured during the encounter.

The gunfight began around 7 am when a joint team of the 209th battalion of the Cobra commandos and the Jharkhand Police were conducting a search operation, PTI reported.

Heavy firing is still on and the operation is under way, officials said.

More details are awaited.