Haryana Police booked three men on Wednesday for allegedly poisoning a 15-year-old girl after raping her in Fatehabad’s Bhattu tehsil, Hindustan Times reported. The girl’s father had filed a complaint after she succumbed at the Fatehabad civil hospital on Tuesday.

Fatehabad (City) Deputy Superintendent of Police Gurdyal Singh said no arrest has been made yet.

Police said two accused are absconding, while the third, who is a minor, had also consumed some poisonous substance and was being treated at a hospital, The Times of India reported.

The complainant told the police that two men dropped his daughter at his home and told him that they had taken her to the hospital while he and his wife were working. They told him that she was sick.

“It was only when her health deteriorated and we rushed her to the civil hospital that she narrated the entire episode,” the complainant said. “She told us that the accused forced her to consume some green-coloured poisonous substance after raping her.”

The police said the postmortem report confirmed poisoning as the cause of her death. “But to get more clarity into the matter, we have sent the viscera to the forensic lab in Karnal’s Madhuban,” Singh told the Hindustan Times.