Foreign direct investment into India decreased 9% in 2017, even as outflows more than doubled, a trade report by the United Nations showed on Wednesday. Foreign direct investment into India was $40 billion (Rs 2.68 lakh crore at the current exchange rate) in 2017, down from $44 billion the year before.

Globally, foreign direct investment flows fell 23% last year to $1.43 trillion, the World Investment Report 2018 showed. The report was released by the UN Conference on Trade and Development.

The report noted that a “downward pressure” on FDI and a slowdown in global value chains were major concerns for policymakers worldwide, especially in developing countries.

India’s outflows were $11 billion in 2017, according to the report. State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation actively invested in foreign assets in recent years, and had 39 projects in 18 countries by the end of the year, it said.

India is the fourth highest investor in Africa among developing economies, after China, South Africa and Singapore, the report found.