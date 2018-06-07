A swarm of honeybees attacked workers of the YSR Congress Party, including party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, the Hindustan Times reported. Ten workers were injured.

The swarm attacked the group when Reddy was speaking to villagers in Nidadavolu constituency around 10 am on Thursday, during the party’s ongoing padyatra, or foot march, across the state.

Party workers and security personnel used handkerchiefs, scarves and party flags to shoo away the bees. However, at least 10 of them who formed a shield around Reddy were taken to hospital with bee stings. Reddy escaped unhurt.

The YSR Congress chief had launched the six-month-long foot march in November, in which he said he planned to cover 3,000 km across all 13 districts of the state to meet people and know their problems.