The BSE Sensex and National Stock Exchange Nifty rose for the second straight day on Thursday, led by gains in financial stocks a day after the Reserve Bank of India hiked key interest rates. The RBI on Thursday increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25% and the reverse repo rate to 6% from 5.75%.

The Sensex gained 284.20 points to close at 35,463.08, while the Nifty rose 83.70 points to finish at 10,768.35.

Tata Steel, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank were the top gainers on both indices. Axis Bank and Wipro were the other major gainers on the Sensex, while the stocks of Indiabulls and Asian Paints performed well on the Nifty.

The stocks of Coal India, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra, SBI and NTPC performed poorly on the Sensex, while Titan Company, IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors, Coal India and Kotak Mahindra were the top losers on the Nifty.

All other major Asian markets, with the exception of the Shanghai index, gained on Wednesday. The Hong Kong Hang Seng rose over 246 points, Japan’s Nikkei 25 197 points, and the Taiwan TSEC 50 Index nearly 50 points. The Australia ASX All Ordinaries finished 32 points higher.

The Indian rupee traded at 67.12, 21 paise down against the United States dollar at 4.59 pm.