The Gurugram Police on Thursday began a search for two accused who shot at a company’s human resources chief after he sacked an employee for “unprofessional behaviour”, PTI reported. Dinesh Sharma, 50, was travelling to his the Mitsuba Corporation’s office in Sector 43 when two bike-borne men attacked him.

Gurugram Police Public Relations Officer Ravinder Kumar said the accused accosted Sharma at gunpoint, and shot at him when he accelerated his car instead of stopping. “The attackers, one of whom was later identified as Joginder, managed to escape from the spot,” Kumar said, adding that they will be arrested soon.

Sharma managed to drive to the office, from where his co-workers took him to a hospital in Manesar. Sharma’s father Rati Ram Sharma said his son had undergone surgery and was out of danger.

Kumar and Sharma’s father said the sacked employee had been threatening the human resources chief to re-hire him and threatened him with dire consequences, The Indian Express reported. Unidentified police officials told the news agency that he had been fired for “unprofessional behaviour”.

The police have registered a case, and named three people in the first information report, including the sacked employee and his brother, at the Bilaspur police station. The report also mentions that the police suspect “seven-eight other people” of being involved in the crime.