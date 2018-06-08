The Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday reiterated their commitment to remain partners within the National Democratic Alliance and in Punjab. The announcement follows BJP President Amit Shah’s meeting with veteran Akali Dal leader Parkash Singh Badal and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal in Chandigarh.

“Akali Dal is a permanent ally of the BJP and NDA,” The Hindu quoted Sukhbir Singh Badal as saying. The party leader called on other National Democratic Alliance members to resolve their differences with the ruling party. “There is no conflict between the BJP and us. I want to appeal to all alliance partners of the NDA to forget their differences and come together ahead of the parliamentary elections.”

The parties have decided to form a six-member co-ordination committee to discuss electoral matters and future strategy.

It is always a delight to meet Badal Sahab. Met Shri Parkash Singh Badal ji and Shri @officeofssbadal ji at their home in Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/NP7F3tzxUa — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 7, 2018

.@Akali_Dal_ & @BJP4India agreed to form a high-level coordination committee comprising senior leaders from the two sides to ensure close working together of the parties. We discussed several other political, economic and religious issues, including the farmers problems./2 — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) June 7, 2018

The development comes a day after Shah had a less successful meeting with the Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of his party’s ally Shiv Sena in Mumbai. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said his party has decided to contest all future elections alone.

Shah has been meeting allies as part of the party’s “Sampark for Samarthan [contact for support]” campaign.