Several Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation employees went on a partial strike on Friday to demand higher wages. The strike has affected services in many parts of the state, including bus routes between Mumbai, Pune and Nashik, The Times of India reported, quoting unidentified officials.

An official said no union had informed them about the strike and that services would be completely restored by Friday afternoon. “55 of the 250 depots in the state have been affected by the strike,” the official said.

On Thursday, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation had announced an 18% bus fare increase citing higher fuel prices and an increased wage bill for its staff, the Hindustan Times reported. The authority said the new fare would be effective from June 15.