The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced a Rs 115-crore package for paddy farmers, even as it said it would not be able to release water from the Mettur dam for cultivation on schedule. The government said the package would help farmers take up cultivation using available water resources.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami made the announcement in the state Assembly, after which Opposition parties, led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, walked out of the House.

Palaniswami said the government could not open the sluice gates of the dam on June 12 as the water level was just around 39 feet. He said water could be released only when the storage reached 90 feet.

The chief minister announced measures such as subsidies on seeds and farm equipment to help farmers take up the cultivation in around 3 lakh acres.