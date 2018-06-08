The Gurugram Police on Thursday arrested three of five men who allegedly gang-raped a 30-year-old Kenyan woman the night before, NDTV reported. The three men reportedly spotted her waiting near Gurugram’s Bristol Chowk locality late at night and offered her a lift. The woman was on her way back home in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur area after attending a party.

“Having spotted her standing alone, three men in an SUV stopped the vehicle and offered to drop her,” said Gurugram Police’s Public Relations Officer Ravinder Kumar. “As soon as she got inside the car, the accused started molesting her.”

The men, aged between 24 years and 30 years, forcibly took her to a makeshift shelter on Golf Course Extension road, where two other accomplices were waiting, Hindustan Times reported. The complainant alleged that the five men then gangraped her.

They left her on an isolated stretch in the city and threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter to the police. The woman managed to note down the car’s number before the men drove away.

“The detainees hail from Ghata and Behrampur villages in Gurugram,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Kuldeep Yadav. “While two of them work for a water tanker company, the third is unemployed. We are trying to trace the other two, including the owner of the Scorpio.”