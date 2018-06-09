A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA allegedly slapped a constable inside a police station at Madhya Pradesh’s Udaynagar, PTI reported on Friday. Champalal Devda slapped, verbally assaulted and even threatened to kill Santosh Ivnati on Thursday night. The incident was recorded in the CCTV camera.

There is no confirmation on what led to the assault. While PTI reported that the constable had a dispute with the Bagli legislator’s son, other reports claimed that the incident was triggered after Devda’s nephew entered a restricted area of the police station and snatched a water bottle from one of the people in the room.

A case has been registered against the MLA and his supporters, said Shiv Raghuwanshi who is in charge of Udaynagar police station.

Dewas district BJP spokesperson Shambhu Agarwal told PTI that he would issue a statement only after “an impartial probe”. Agarwal, however, added that Devda has never been involved in such incidents before.