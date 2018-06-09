A special cell of the Delhi police shot dead four suspected gangsters believed to be members of the Rajesh Bharti gang in Chhatarpur, PTI reported. Bharti is believed to be among the deceased, News18 reported.

Six police personnel sustained injuries in the attack.

The police had received intelligence inputs that the gang would be in the area. Reports said Bharti had escaped from a jail in Haryana. He is purportedly an accused in several cases including murder, extortion, auto lifting and dacoity.

The four accused succumbed to the injuries sustained during the encounter at a hospital where they were being treated. The area has been cordoned off.

More details are awaited.