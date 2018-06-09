At least six people were injured in a communal clash in Godhra’s Khadi Falia locality late on Friday night, PTI reported. The police had to fire tear-gas shells to bring the situation under control.

“Two groups belonging to different communities clashed and indulged in stone-pelting,” said Godhra B-Division police station inspector MC Sangtyani.

An auto-rickshaw driver passing through the area objected to how a motorcycle was parked on the road. When he asked the bike owner to park it properly, the latter started arguing. “Soon, the argument turned into a clash and members of both the communities started attacking each other,” said Sangtyani. “Six persons belonging to both the communities sustained minor injuries in stone pelting.”

The police have not arrested anyone so far.

The burning of a train full of Hindu pilgrims in Godhra in 2002 had set off riots in which 1,044 people were killed.