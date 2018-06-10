At least four people died in rain-related incidents across Mumbai and its suburbs with the onset of monsoon on Saturday, reported The Indian Express.

Till 5.30am on Sunday, Colaba had received 164mm rainfall, while Santa Cruz received 100mm rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department. The weather department has forecast heavy rain with thundershowers in the city and suburbs over the next 48 hours, with isolated extreme heavy rainfall in some areas till Monday.

The coastal districts of Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane and Palghar in Maharashtra also received heavy rain as the monsoon spread across the state.

According to the disaster management cell in Mumbai, a tree fell at SN Dube Road in Dahisar on Friday night, injuring 13-year-old Drushti Mungra. Doctors declared that she was brought dead to the hospital. Twenty-two-year-old Priyanka Zhende was run over by a tanker in Thane, while a 36-year-old carpenter was electrocuted in Bhiwandi. A 66-year-old fisherman died in Thane district after being struck by lightning. Six people were injured.

On the Central Railway line, Thane-bound trains were delayed as debris from a dilapidated wall fell on the railway tracks near Vikhroli, reported Mumbai Mirror. “[Central Railway] has identified 19 vulnerable spots which are being serviced by rain pumps,” said divisional railway manager, Central Railway (Mumbai division) SK Jain. He said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has provided 18 pumps at 15 locations, including Kurla and Sion, where roads are frequently waterlogged.

Suburban train services on the Central Railway were delayed by around 15 minutes, while the services on Western Railway remained unaffected, the Hindustan Times reported.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation disaster control room said waterlogging was reported at 11 spots across the city. BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta told The Indian Express that work to clean drains and restrict waterlogging is still pending in a few areas.