The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested the brother of former Bharatiya Janata Party minister Choudhary Lal Singh in connection with a case against him for allegedly abusing Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. Choudhary Rajinder Singh, who had been on the run, was arrested from Rajasthan’s Udaipur where he was hiding, PTI reported.

Director General of Police (Jammu and Kashmir) SP Vaid told Kashmir News Service that a team of the state police went to Udaipur after receiving inputs about the whereabouts of Choudhary Rajinder Singh.

On May 21, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had booked Choudhary Rajinder Singh, after a video purportedly showing him using abusive language against the chief minister was shared widely on social media.

Choudhary Lal Singh was one of two ministers – the other being Chander Prakash Ganga – who resigned on April 13 amid outrage over their participation in a demonstration in support of an accused in the Kathua case, in which an eight-year-old girl was murdered after allegedly being gangraped in January.