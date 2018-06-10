At least nine people have died in rain-related incidents in the last two days in Kerala, PTI reported on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in parts of the state till Thursday.

The toll in rain-related incidents in the state could be up to 13, according to ANI. Idukki, Kozhikode and Kannur districts continued to receive rain on Sunday. The deaths were reported in Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha districts.

The deaths took place due to drowning, uprooting of trees and electrocution, officials at the state control room for disaster management told PTI.

The rain has also damaged crops and property in Idukki, Kozhikode and Kannur districts, the officials said. Sea erosion and landslips were also reported from parts of the state.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted strong winds with speeds of 40 to 50 km per hour, gusting to 60 km per hour, along and off the Kerala coast in the next 24 hours. Fishermen have been asked not to venture in several areas.

The southwest monsoon had hit Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of its regular date.