Six students and a teacher were killed after a bus ran over them on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj city on Monday morning, PTI reported.

The incident took place in the Tirwa area of the district at around 4 am. Two students were injured and have been taken to a nearby hospital. They are in a critical condition.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath announced Rs 2 lakh each for the family of those who were killed in the accident, and Rs 50,000 for the injured children. He also directed officials to register a First Information Report in the matter.

More details are awaited.