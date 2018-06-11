At least four gunmen were killed after they attacked the education department in the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on Monday morning, TOLOnews reported. Ten people were injured and taken to a hospital, local officials said. One of them is in a critical condition.

The attack took place at about 9.50 am local time (10.50 am Indian time).

While one attacker detonated himself near the building, the other three were killed in a gunfight with security forces, officials said. Security forces seized a vehicle loaded with explosives outside the building, said the spokesperson for Attullah Khogyani, the governor of Nangarhar.

Asif Shinwari, the head of the education department, confirmed the attack but did not give details about casualties.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Update: 10 civilians were wounded in coordinated attack on #Nangarhar education dept.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/XnfyaPdrV9 — Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) June 11, 2018

Four attackers killed by Afghan security forces after they attack education dept in #Jalalabad city.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/li2NHqgYxe — Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) June 11, 2018

In another incident in Kunduz province, 15 security personnel were killed after a suspected attack by the Taliban, Pajhwok news agency reported.

The incidents came days after the Taliban said its militants would not launch attacks against Afghan security forces for three days during the Eid holiday. Earlier, President Ashraf Ghani had announced a unilateral ceasefire from June 12 to June 19.