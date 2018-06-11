After the confusion that followed the Congress’ decision to “gift” a Rajya Sabha seat to Kerala Congress (Mani), an advertisement announcing the sale of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee’s office appeared on online marketing website OLX. The decision over the seat being vacated by its veteran leader PJ Kurien immediately upset the party workers, with several senior leaders urging the central leadership to review it.

The advertisement, posted by a user identified as Aniesh, has set the price for Indira Bhavan in Sasthamangalam area of Thiruvananthapuram at Rs 10,000. The post says the property is ready-to-move-in and has asked interested buyers to contact the Indian Union Muslim League or Kerala Congress (Mani).

Kerala Congress office put up for ‘sale’ on OLX as Congress gives Kerala Rajya Sabha seat to KC (M) pic.twitter.com/TFBanQDTgr — Chayan Chatterjee (@Satyanewshi) June 10, 2018

The post appears to be a jibe against what is perceived as an appeasement policy by the Congress. The Rahul Gandhi-led party decided to forfeit the seat in favour of the Kerala Congress (Mani), which returned to the United Democratic Fund coalition after a gap of two years. The Kerala Congress (M) has fielded Jose K Mani, the son of party chief KM Mani, for the seat. Several Congress leaders have expressed their dissent over the decision while citing that so many senior Congress leaders had been sidelined.

At least six MLAs have expressed their opposition in a letter to Congress President Rahul Gandhi. “I do express my utmost disappointment and strongest protest on the Kerala leaders’ decision to give away our Rajya Sabha seat to the Kerala Congress (M) party, who are not even a constituent of the UDF in Kerala as of now,” Congress MLA VT Balram wrote, according to The News Minute.

Balram further wrote: “This has betrayed the sentiments of the ordinary Congress workers in Kerala and is a huge humiliation of their spirits. I, therefore, urge all those leaders to reconsider this catastrophic decision at the earliest and field a Congress candidate itself for the ensuing election.”