Three tourists drowned off Goa’s Calangute beach on Monday morning, PTI reported, quoting the police. A police constable from Maharashtra’s Akola district was among the deceased.

A group of 14 tourists from Maharashtra ventured into the Arabian Sea at the famous beach despite specific signs along the shoreline advising people against swimming in the rough sea, police inspector Jivba Dalvi told PTI.

Five of the tourists got pulled away into the sea by strong undercurrents. Two of them managed to swim back to the shore. The local people helped pull put the three victims and took them to a primary health centre at Candolim. However, doctors at the health centre declared them dead.

In May, the Goa government issued an advisory asking tourists to refrain from swimming in sea waters for four months starting June 1. It had also asked a private lifeguard agency that patrols the state’s beach to put up sign boards warning people about the danger of wading into the sea during monsoon.