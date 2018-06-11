At least 16 people have died in rain-related incidents in Kerala over the past 48 hours, Minister for Revenue E Chandrasekharan said on Monday, PTI reported. Several parts of the state were hit by heavy showers and gusty winds over the last two days. The deaths took place due to drowning, uprooting of trees and electrocution, said officials at the state control room for disaster management.

The minister said rain had caused an estimated damage of more than Rs 6 crore to the crops. He told the Assembly that a preliminary survey pointed out that 1,109 houses were partially damaged and 61 fully destroyed in the rains. Over 120 people from 33 families were shifted to relief camps, he said.

The minister was replying to a query submitted by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. The revenue minister said 2,784 farmers were affected by the extreme weather conditions.

The state government will give the families of the deceased Rs 4 lakh each and a compensation to those whose houses were damaged.

Chandrasekharan said control rooms to coordinate emergency operations have been set up in all districts, and local authorities have been granted funds to execute any efforts related to rescue and rehabilitation operations.

Minister for Water Resources and Irrigation Mathew T Thomas said granite boulders were being used to curb soil erosion along the coast.

Officials have said that the Neyyar dam’s gates may be opened if it gets filled to the maximum capacity. Fisherpeople in several areas have been asked not to venture out to sea.

The southwest monsoon had hit Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of its regular date.