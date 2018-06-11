Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Monday. The Bharatiya Janata Party, however, said it was for a routine check-up, the Hindustan Times reported.

The hospital said Vajpayee was in stable condition. Dr Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist who is currently the director of AIIMS, will supervise Vajpayee during his check-up. Guleria was the former prime minister’s personal physician for more than 30 years, The Times of India reported.

Vajpayee, 93, has been suffering from breathing problems for some time.

The BJP leader was the prime minister between 1998 and 2004 when the National Democratic Alliance government was in power. The government conferred the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, on him in 2015.