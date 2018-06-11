The Kolkata Police have started an investigation into a fake notification proclaiming five days of holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr this week, PTI reported on Monday. The notification, attributed to the West Bengal government, is dated June 8, and has gone viral on social media.

“A fake notification is doing the rounds in social media about Eid holidays,” the Kolkata Police said on Twitter. “It is false. Those who have masterminded this will be strictly dealt with as per law.”

The notification, which claimed to have been issued by the finance department, said that the state government had declared holidays for five days, from June 12 to June 16, for the festival. The month of Ramzan will end on June 14.

“All state government offices including educational institutions, rural and urban local bodies, development authorities, boards, corporations and state government undertakings shall remain closed” on those five days, the fake notification read.

Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim told The Times of India: “A political vindictive campaigning is going on that our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is giving extra favour to the minority section. This fake message is only to establish their demand. We have informed the matter to cyber crime department.”