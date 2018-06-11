Rebel Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kapil Mishra moved the Delhi High Court on Monday against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, claiming that he had less than 10% attendance in the state Assembly. The court agreed to list Mishra’s plea, and is likely to hear it on Tuesday.

Mishra’s plea claimed that Kejriwal was present in the House only seven times in 2017, although the Assembly had 27 sessions in the year. “It is not out of context to state that Delhi faces water crisis ever year,” the plea said, referring to the water ministry, which is held by Kejriwal. Mishra was the water minister until May 2017, when he was suspended from the party.

Petition in High Court -

अरविंद केजरीवाल हाजिर हो pic.twitter.com/KtUitAPUiH — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) June 11, 2018

PIL filed in Delhi High Court -



1. Delhi CMKejriwal should be directed to attend Assembly



2. 75% attendance should be mandatory for all MLAs



3. "No Work - No Pay" for MLAs, Ministers & Chief Minister with less than 50%@AshwiniBJP @AdvAshwaniDubey @ippatel — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) June 11, 2018

Delhi High Court allows Delhi MLA Kapil Mishra to file a petition against CM Arvind Kejriwal. Mishra has said in the petition that CM Kejriwal has less than 10% attendance in assembly. HC likely to hear the petition tomorrow. — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2018

The chief minister was not present for the Question Hour in the Assembly for the last 40 months, the petition alleged. This “showed how serious the CM was in discussing matters related to the people of Delhi and their development and performing duties expected of him”, it said.

The petition sought directions to the lieutenant governor and the Assembly speaker to ensure that Kejriwal is present in the House. Mishra told ANI that Kejriwal’s salary should be deducted for not attending the Assembly often enough. Mishra has also sought a minimum requirement of 75% attendance for all MLAs in the Assembly.

CM's attendance is less than 10% in assembly & he totally missed special sessions for full statehood&sealing. He was there for 2 hrs. It's an insult to votes people of Delhi have given . If he isn't attending assembly his salary should be cut: Kapil Mishra, Delhi MLA on Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/ZBNkj8PqGC — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2018

In May 2017, Mishra, then a minister and member of the Aam Aadmi Party, had accused Kejriwal and the party’s top leaders of financial illegalities. He was suspended from the party after he made corruption charges against senior party members. Mishra had demanded Kejriwal’s resignation and threatened to drag the chief minister to jail.