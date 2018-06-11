Bharatiya Janata Party’s Telangana MLA T Raja Singh on Monday said only those who are begging for votes host Iftar parties, PTI reported. Singh’s comments came days after he accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of indulging in vote bank politics and spending Rs 66 crore on organising Iftar party. Singh is the MLA from Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad.

In a video Singh posted on Facebook, he said someone had suggested him to hold an Iftar party as other lawmakers were holding one in their constituencies during Ramzan. “These days many Telangana legislators are busy hosting Iftar parties, wearing skull caps and taking selfies,” he said in the video. “They think if they have to do vote bank politics, they will have to think Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas [development for all and with all].”

Singh said Hinduism taught everyone to respect everyone. “But some religions and their religious books preach to kill Hindus,” the BJP MLA said. Referring to the Quran as “the green book”, Singh said it was responsible for terrorism in India and it should be banned. “I will fight to get it banned,” he added.

Singh further said: “How can I attend an Iftar or host one for those who talk of killing Hindus? Only those who are begging for votes will attend or host Iftar parties.”