The All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi on Tuesday said former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was in a stable condition, PTI reported. Vajpayee was admitted to the facility on Monday with a urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection and kidney-related ailment.

“His condition is stable,” the hospital statement said. “He is responding to treatment and is on injectable antibiotics. All his vital parameters are stable. He will continue to be in hospital till infection is controlled.” The 93-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party leader is still in the intensive care unit, an unidentified official said.

Hospital Director Randeep Guleria is heading a team of doctors who are monitoring his condition. Guleria has been the former prime minister’s personal physician for more than 30 years.

Officials have cordoned off the floor where Vajpayee is being treated. BJP Yuva Morcha treasurer Pankaj Jain conducted a prayer for the former prime minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Union minister JP Nadda, and Congress President Rahul Gandhi were among those who visited Vajpayee at the hospital on Monday.

Vajpayee was the prime minister between 1998 and 2004 when the National Democratic Alliance government was in power. The government conferred the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, on him in 2015.