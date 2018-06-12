The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested actor Armaan Kohli for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, ANI reported. On June 3, the police had booked Kohli, who is a former contestant on the reality show Big Boss, for allegedly physically assaulting the complainant at the couple’s home in Santacruz.

The complainant said that after an argument about finances, Kohli pushed her down a flight of stairs, The Indian Express reported. He also grabbed her by her hair and banged her head on the floor.

“I got around 15 stitches on my head and it’s a very deep wound,” the woman said according to NDTV. “The surgeon says that after the surgery too, the scar will remain on my face forever.”

The police said that the complainant managed to escape from the house and asked her driver to take her to hospital. The hospital staff called the police after she told them about the incident.

The complainant said she and Kohli had been living together since 2015. She said that the actor had physically assaulted her in the past too.