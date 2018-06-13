At least 17 people were killed and 35 were injured in an accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district on Wednesday morning, ANI reported.

Initial investigations suggested that the driver of a private tourist bus lost control and crashed into a road divider near Kiratpur village around 5 am. The bus was travelling from Jaipur in Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh’s Farukkhabad, Hindustan Times reported.

The injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals. Three of those injured are in a critical condition and were admitted to Safai hospital in Etawah district, said Mainpuri District Magistrate Pradeep Kumar.

Senior district administration officials are at the accident spot and rescue operations are on. They are using cranes to lift the bus, which overturned in the collision.

More details are awaited.