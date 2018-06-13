Torrential rainfall in Manipur and Mizoram in the last few days has caused landslides and flash floods in several parts of the states, IANS reported on Tuesday.

In Mizoram, more than 100 houses in Tiperabagh, 70 houses in Serhuan village and 30 houses in Tlabung town are under water. Rescue operations are currently going on, NDTV reported.

The government declared a two-day holiday after landslides blocked roads and caused large-scale destruction. Flooding has been reported in Lunglei and Aizwal districts. The showers have damaged crops, roads, electrical lines and pavements. A mudslide has obstructed the access to the Lengpui Airport. The local administration is trying to clear the road.

The state disaster management agency said more than 1,000 people have been evacuated from the flooded districts.

In Manipur, a mudslide has rendered the busy Churachandpur-Henglep road dangerous to ply on, and cut off most villages in Pherzawl district. Kuki Students’ Organisation President L Haokip accused Chief Minister N Biren Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party of not fulfilling his promise to complete road repair work. “This is the lifeline of over 30,000 persons in the tribal villages,” Haokip told IANS. “Though we learn that 80% of the fund had been spent, people do not find any improvement.”