The United States State Department on Tuesday said it has approved a deal to sell the Indian military six AH-64E Apache attack helicopters for around $930 million (Rs 6,287 crore).

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency informed the Congress of the approval. The contract is expected to go ahead if no legislator objects to the deal, AFP reported.

The helicopters are expected to improve India’s defensive capability to “counter ground-armoured threats and modernise its armed forces” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said. “This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of an important partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in South Asia,” it said in a statement.

Apart from aircraft, the contract includes deals for night-vision sensors, GPS guidance and hundreds of Hellfire anti-armor and Stinger air-to-air missiles.