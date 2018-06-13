Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) chief and prime ministerial candidate Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the historic negotiations between the United States and North Korea should be a precedent for India and Pakistan. Shehbaz Sharif is the former chief minister of Punjab and the brother of ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

In a series of tweets, the prime ministerial candidate said India and Pakistan should bring the Kashmir dispute back to the negotiating table.

“Singapore Summit between the US and North Korea should set a good precedent for Pakistan and India to follow,” Shehbaz tweeted. “If the United States and North Korea can return from the brink of a nuclear flashpoint, there is no reason why Pakistan and India cannot do the same, beginning with a dialogue on Kashmir whose heroic people have resisted and rejected Indian occupation.”

Shehbaz Sharif said the Kashmir dispute must be resolved in accordance with United Nations resolutions. The international community should also focus on the peace process in Afghanistan, he added.

In December 2017, Nawaz Sharif announced that Shehbaz Sharif would be his party’s prime ministerial candidate for the General Elections, months after Pakistan’s top court disqualified him from holding the post. Nawaz Sharif corruption charges surfaced against him and his family in the Panama Papers case.

