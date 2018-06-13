Pakistan summoned India’s Acting Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh on Wednesday to condemn the alleged “unprovoked ceasefire violations” by Indian troops across the Line of Control a day before, PTI reported.

A civilian had reportedly died in the alleged firing on Tuesday, Pakistan claimed.

“The Indian forces along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office said.

Both countries blame each other for ceasefire violations and claim that there has been an escalation in such violations this year. Pakistan said the alleged ceasefire violations by India are “a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation”, PTI reported.

In May, the Ministry of External Affairs had summoned Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah to lodge a protest over the death of a seven-month-old baby in alleged cross-border firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Sherpalai.