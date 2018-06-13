The Centre on Wednesday said that it had done away with the Academic Performance Index as a tool to measure the performance of teachers at the college level. A press note from the Human Resource Development Ministry said that instead of the Academic Performance Index tool, the University Grants Commission has introduced a new, “simplified” teacher evaluation grading system.

The HRD ministry said that publication of research work in academic journals was no longer a criterion for promotion. However, teachers can continue to conduct research.

The press note also said that a PhD degree will be mandatory for teachers seeking promotion or direct recruitment to the assistant professor’s post in colleges and universities from 2021. The new regulations also make special provisions for recruitment of assistant professors from PhD degree holders who have graduated from a college or university in the top 500 globally.

In the past, a master’s degree in education and clearing the National Eligibility Test were enough to secure an assistant professor’s post at the college and university levels. Thus, the Human Resource Development Ministry’s move will reduce the significance of the National Eligibility Test.

However, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the exam will be retained, if only for admission to fellowship programmes.