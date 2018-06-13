United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his meeting with Kim Jong-un has averted a “potential nuclear catastrophe” and thanked the North Korean leader for taking the “first bold step”.

“No more rocket launches, nuclear testing or research!” tweeted Trump. “The hostages are back home with their families. Thank you to Chairman Kim, our day together was historic!” Trump was referring to the three hostages detained in North Korea who were freed in May ahead of the summit in Singapore.

Trump and Kim had met on Tuesday in Singapore and signed a joint statement in which the US agreed to establish official diplomatic relations with North Korea while Kim affirmed his commitment to denuclearise the Korean Peninsula. This was the first meeting between the heads of government of the two countries.

“I want to thank Chairman Kim for taking the first bold step toward a bright new future for his people,” Trump tweeted. “Our unprecedented meeting – the first between an American President and a leader of North Korea – proves that real change is possible!”

Trump also hit back at his critics who had earlier advised him on conciliation with North Korea. “Now that we meet and have a great relationship with Kim Jong-un, the same haters shout out, “you shouldn’t meet, do not meet!”, he tweeted.

Meanwhile, North Korean state media reported that Trump has accepted an invitation from Kim to visit North Korea, reported AFP. KCNA news agency described the meeting between the leaders as an “epoch-making meeting” that would help foster “a radical switchover in the most hostile [North Korea]-US relations”. The report said the leaders had asked each other to visit their country and “the two top leaders gladly accepted each other’s invitation.” AFP reported quoting KCNA.